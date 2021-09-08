BYU fans excited about potential move to Big 12

PROVO, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — BYU represents one of four schools that’s on the radar for joining the Big 12.

Sports Illustrated reported last Friday that the Cougars, as well as Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are expected to apply for membership this week.

We caught up with some BYU fans in Provo on their thoughts.

Gameday in Provo has provided some major moments in college football history, including the 1990 upset of then #1 ranked Miami at Lavell Edwards Stadium.

“Go Cougs, yeah baby!”

Jeff Davis just moved to back to Utah from Colorado.

“Now that we’re back here in Utah, we have season tickets with my family, so we usually try to get to most of the games,” Davis said.

BYU football has been competing as an independent for 10 years after leaving the Mountain West Conference. Like the Big 12, BYU also has a tv contract with ESPN.

“I don’t think independence was actually planned to be full-term,” Davis said.

Of course nothing is set in stone as of yet, but the fans we spoke with, they’re excited for a possible move to a Power 5 conference.

“Yeah, it’s good, I think it’s a good opportunity,” said student Brian Regnier, formerly of Mexico.

“I think the Big 12 would be an awesome opportunity for us and awesome for us as a fan base,” Davis added.

The Cougars just beat Arizona 24-16 and face another Pac-12 opponent Utah, on Saturday night at Lavell Edwards Stadium.

Deemed the “Holy War”, the rivalry game goes back to the 19th century.

The Utes have won the last nine meetings, but Regnier has his predictions.

Umm....BYU, yeah!

