Doctors and nurses speak out about what it’s like to be working in a hospital right now

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 caseloads continue to rise, Idaho’s doctors and nurses are speaking out.

“It’s getting to be more frustrating because there is a way to take care of it, with getting vaccinated, but there is so much controversy around that for no reason at all, that’s why it’s frustrating, this doesn’t need to be happening,” said Respiratory Therapist Ross Armstrong.

The nation is now more than a year into the global pandemic, and for those working in the hospitals, things don’t seem to be getting any better.

“You thought it was hard back then, and now it’s just the mood has completely changed, back then there was a lot of sadness, and just despair for the community and the patients, and it’s shifted, it’s not that anymore, to be really honest with you, there is a lot of frustration,” said Agnes Boisvert, a nurse in medical and surgical ICU.

Boisvert says not only has the mood shifted, but the type of care needed has changed as well.

Dr. Jim Souza, the Chief Physician Executive says patients are sicker this go around, and are staying on the ventilator for days or weeks, and many are requiring intubation.

“This is a 39 year old, intubated, unvaccinated, paralyzed, sedated, with COVID-19. All of those things are important facts. Unvaccinated, this entire unit is filled with unvaccinated patients,” said Dr. Souza.

One doctor admits he is worried about what is to come, for both the patients and the doctors facing it every single day.

“Standing next to families here in the hallway, outside the door as they look in through the glass tearfully as their loved ones die, that happened just last week in the hallway behind me, a 48 year old woman while her 4 children stood outside the door and said goodbye, that is something that is going to be really hard to ever get over,” said Dr. William Dittrich, a pulmonary critical care physician.

