Fish and Game partners with the Sawtooth National Forest seeking volunteers for planting project

Volunteers are needed to help plant sagebrush and bitterbrush to restore wildlife habitat burned in the Badger Fire in 2020
A fire burning in southwest Cassia County has burned about 5,500 acres in the Sawthooth National Forest.(Sawtooth National Forest)
By Terry Thompson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region and the Sawtooth National Forest, Minidoka Ranger District are seeking volunteers to plant bitterbrush and sagebrush seedlings on Saturday October 16, 2021 in the area of the 2020 Badger Fire in the South Hills.

The Badger Fire burned 90,100 acres in 2020 and impacted a large swath of mule deer and sage-grouse winter range. The goal is to plant 20,000 seedlings.

Brandon Tycz with Idaho Fish and Game said “the 2012 Cave Canyon Fire impacted a large area of mule deer and sage-grouse habitat and the 2020 Badger Fire affected an even larger area of important habitat and the time is now to start working on restoration. We are looking to work with partners to continue restoring habitat that mule deer and sage-grouse depend on for forage and cover and maintain these important species on the landscape in the long term. Volunteer help on these types of projects is critical to long term success and is an opportunity for the public to get directly involved in improving their public lands.”

