Healthcare workers still struggling with vaccine mandate deadline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The deadline for St. Luke’s employees to get their first vaccine shot was September 1st, and for other hospital system employees, the deadline is quickly approaching. Some are concerned the vaccine mandate will put an unneeded strain on an already stressed hospital system, but medical officers say the risk of having unvaccinated workers is too great.

For about eight weeks, hospital staff and community members have been protesting the vaccine mandates imposed on employees by St. Luke’s, Primary Health, and St. Alphonsus. Many feel the mandate is unconstitutional and workers should have a choice on whether or not they want to get the vaccine.

“We were really hoping, praying that the legislature would step up to protect the health care workers and we really, really thought they would hear our voice, said Kayla Dunn who is an Idaho Community Advocate for Individual Rights.

Since the vaccine mandates were announced, many elected leaders have been resistant to interfere in the matter stating Idaho is an at-will work state. Dunn said some hospital workers feel betrayed by their stance on the issue.

“They were on the front lines willing to do whatever it took to help the community, working 60-70 hour work weeks,” said Dunn. “Then all of the sudden when its time for them to exercise their informed consent they are deemed worthless.”

With the most recent COVID surge, Dunn and others are concerned that the mandate will put unneeded stress on the hospital system with workers unwilling to get the vaccine. However, some medical officers recently that is a risk they are willing to accept.

“The downsides of not having vaccinations for our teams is too great too much of a risk for safety for our colleagues, for our staff who is in the hospital,” said Dr. Frank Johnson, Chief Medical Officer for St. Luke’s Health System. “When there are unvaccinated individuals it is too great of a risk for our patients if we have unvaccinated staff.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little recently dispatched the National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals dealing with the fourth COVID surge. According to Little and the medical officers for S.Luke’s, St. Alphonsus and West Valley, more than 95 percent of the new COVID patients filling the hospital are unvaccinated.

Little has stated Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained and the state’s hospital system is designed to deal with the everyday realities of life. It is not designed for the prolonged strain caused by a global pandemic. It is “simply not sustainable.”

“There are many of our family members, neighbors, and friends who are on the fence about getting the vaccine, or just been putting it off,” said Little. “To those fellow Idahoans, the time to receive the vaccine is now.”

The non-profit Take a Stand Now, which has been very vocal about the state legislature reconvening and passing legislation to prohibit vaccine mandates, recently commented on Little’s decision to deploy the National Guard.

“If this is a private business matter as suggested by the Governor then why has he intervened by sending in the national guard? He seems to be willing to solve the private sector issue with a government intervention rather than address the real problem which is health care corporations forcing mandatory vaccines,”

Johnson said 92 percent of St. Luke’s employees have received the vaccine and St Alphonsus recently said they have about 48 people that are on COVID quarantine, compared to the 170 they saw back last December.

“We realize that this is a manifestation of the vaccine working, keeping people healthy and keeping them able to take care of their fellow human beings in our hospitals,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer, Saint Alphonsus Health System.

Dunn said some of the health care workers she knows have received the vaccine or applied for an exemption. Some have even moved on to different careers, but whatever decision they made it was tough for them.

“Just very sad because this is their livelihood, and they love what they are doing so it is a lot of mixed emotion but all of them are hurting deeply right now,” Dunn said.

She said a lot of health care workers who are concerned about getting the vaccine still have, “a lot of fight in them.” She said they love what they do they are hoping to return to their positions, as many of them want to stay gainfully employed in the healthcare system.

