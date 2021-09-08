Jakes Gulch Fire continues to burn near Blaine County

South of Stanley, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jakes Gulch Fire continues to burn within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Fairfield Ranger District, roughly 23 miles south of Stanley.

The fire, which was initially discovered on Saturday, has burned 360 acres of grass, brush, Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir. It is currently two percent contained.

97 personnel, including Boise Hotshots, are presently assigned to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

There is presently a closed area comprised of National Forest System lands.

The closed area is within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Fairfield Ranger District, Sawtooth National Forest, Blaine County and Camas County, Idaho, Boise Meridian. The closed area is all NFS lands – and does not include any of the roads referenced below – within the following boundaries:

• Beginning in the east half of Section 21, Range 14 East, Township 7 North, at the intersection of State Highway 75 and Beaver Creek Road 204;

• Continuing north along State Highway 75 to its intersection with Cabin Creek Road 207 in Section 4, then west along Cabin Creek Road 207 to its intersection with NFS Road (NFSR) 318, then NFSR 318 to its end and continuing southwest to the primary ridge north of Cabin Creek lakes in Section 7 – all in Range 14 East, Township 7 North;

• Following the ridgeline southwest dividing the Alturas and Pettit Lake drainage, in Sections 12, 13, 14, 23, 22, 21, 20, 17, and 18 to Snowyside Peak in Section 17 – both in Range 13 East, Township 7 North;

• Continuing south along the Elmore, Blaine County line, Section 14, Township 6 North, Range 13 East, and then along the Elmore, Camas County line to the junction between Township 5 North and 6 North, Range 12 East;

• Continuing east along the section line to its intersection with NFSR 888 in Section 22, and then along NFSR 888 to its intersection with Johnson Creek Trail 181 in Section 8 – both in Township 5 North, Range 13 East;

• Continuing north along Johnson Creek Trail 181 to its intersection with Vienna Creek Trail 086 in Section 4, Township 6 North, Range 13 East; and

• Continuing north along Beaver Creek Road 204 and ending at its intersection with Highway 75

• Map and closure order can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sawtooth/alerts-notices

