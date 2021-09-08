Advertisement

Lori Vallow-Daybell still not competent for trial, Chad Daybell trial delayed

That could change though if another progress report indicates restoration of competency
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos.
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Lori Vallow-Daybell has once again been ruled not competent enough to stand trial. After receiving a progress report on Vallow-Daybell, Judge Steven Boyce ordered to remain in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for another 180 days.

That could change though if another progress report indicates restoration of competency.

Chad Daybell has also had his trial delayed by Judge Steve Boyce. Originally scheduled for Nov. 8th, his trial does not have a new date. However, a scheduling conference is scheduled for early October.

Both Vallow-Daybell and Daybell were indicted for murder charges in connection with the deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

