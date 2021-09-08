Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
ISP meth drug bust. (Courtesy Idaho State Police)
Trooper finds 20 pounds worth of meth during Idaho traffic stop
Pocatello police investigate local funeral home

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Top Dems leave door open to trimming Biden’s $3.5T price tag
The Biden White House's self-imposed deadline to pass the infrastructure and budget deal is...
Biden pushes economic agenda as Dems battle price
Wings & Things returns to Twin Falls this weekend
Wings & Things returns to Twin Falls Saturday, Sept. 11th
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital