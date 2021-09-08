Tuesday’s high school sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

BOYS SOCCER:

Filer 3, Wendell 2

Buhl 6, Declo 0: Edgar Sanchez (3), Teo Sanchez (2) and one goal by Jesus Garcia

Bliss 4, Kimberly 1: Kimberly made the first goal on a penalty kick. Bliss countered soon after with a score on a breakaway by Diego Amezcua. The game went to halftime tied at one. In the second half, Bliss scored three more goals, each from the foot of Diego Amezcua who had a really good game, scoring all four. Key saves by Bears goalie Alan Cordova helped hold off Bulldog runs.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Wood River 7, Minico 0: Wood River’s defense played smart and clean. Defenders Channing Curci and Olive Gilbert kept the pressure up by pushing their team high in the opponent’s half and did a great job setting the momentum by making controlled passes to feet. Goals were scored by: Josie Gilman (2), Evi Kimball (2), Drew Willett (1), Bel Clayton (1) and an own goal by Minico. Great assist by Yohenny Gomez and Zoe Bacca. Wood River plays Canyon Ridge Wednesday.

Buhl, Declo 1: Buhl goals included two by Aileen Verduzco (sr.), two by Liesl Kimball (fr.), Laurinda Aldrich (jr.), Jorgia Leavens (jr.), Taylor Aguirre (soph.), and Galia Pelayo (fr.). Declo goal by Xochitl Ruiz (sr.). Buhl assists included Macie Trevino (sr.), Rachel Guzman (jr.), Miranda Beltran (soph.), Liesl Kimball, Keala Jaynes (fr.), and Olivia Cervantes (fr.). For Buhl strong defense by goalies Aaliyah Webb (fr.), Taylor Aguirre, Laurinda Aldrich, and Riliegh Castro (soph.) and defenders Diane Torres (jr.), Nevada Schroeder (sr.), Nicole Nunes (fr.), Yoselin Serrano (fr.), Ella Salisbury (fr.), Isela Caliz (soph.), and Luci Cantrell (sr.).

Wendell 5, Filer 0: Goals scored by in the first half by Yoselin Acevedo - 3; Assisted by Ali Orozco on two of the goals. Goal by Ali Orozco unassisted. Goals in the second half Yoselin Acevedo - 1 assisted by Jessica Jimenez; Goal by Ali Orozco unassisted.

Sun Valley Community School 6, Gooding 0: Mia Hansmeyer 3, Attie Murray, Ruby Crist and Audrey Morawitz). The Cutthroats are 4-1 (4-0 league).

VOLLEYBALL:

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-14)

Wood River 3, Minico 0: (25-20, 25-16, 25-20) Setter Samantha Chambers led in kills with 11 on the board. She also contributed 32 assists in the win against Minico. Kadance Jacobson had 10 kills, while Willa Laski added eight. Sophia Vandenberg paced the defense with 11 digs, while Charlie Loomis added nine.

Kimberly 3, Gooding 0: (25-15, 25-20, 25-10) Jessie Perron had 8 digs Maysi Bright & Kelsy Stanger each had 3 aces. Kill leaders: Kelsy Stanger -8 Sydney Kelsey-7 Mallory Kelsey-6, Mallory Kelsey and Hope Ward had 3 blocks each.

Lighthouse Christian 3, Watersprings Christian 1: (25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20) Ella DeJong led the hitting attack with 11 kills. Maddy Shetler had 21 assists. Defensively, Aliea Blakeslee paced the Lions with 14 digs, Shetler added 13, while DeJong produced 11.

Castleford 3, Hansen 2

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.