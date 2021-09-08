Twin Falls Animal Shelter at capacity following holiday weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Animal Shelter is desperate to reunite pets with their families with the shelter once again at capacity.

Shelter Director Debbie Blackwood said approximately half of the animals in the facility are assumed to be missing pets.

“I just wish people would come,” said Blackwood, “if their animal is missing, would come. Because these animals had to have homes.”

The crisis in animal shelters is not unique to Twin Falls, many Southern Idaho facilities are seeing an increase in activity.

“We have Minidoka that’s full, we have Waggin’ Tails rescue that’s full,” said Idaho Animal Advocate Dana Gunnell, “We have Burley, it’s full most of the time.”

Gunnell says a lot of this increased activity is related to many families who adopted during pandemic shutdowns and now don’t have the money, or time, to care for their pets.

Gunnell stresses that without an increase in adoption rates, the shelter could become overwhelmed.

“A lot of rescues are just so full,” Gunnell said, “and they just don’t have the money to continue on, because they have so many dogs.”

As Shelters are continuously strained, Gunnell and Blackwood both agree there is one way to prevent you and your pet from contributing to the problem.

“Spaying and neutering is the true solution to pet overpopulation,” Blackwood said.

“If you don’t spay or neuter, of course, they are going to reproduce,” Gunnell said. “Then, you’re going to have so many from two dogs that aren’t fixed and then the ball just keeps rolling and you just have so many.”

Twin Falls Animal Shelter offers assistance with spaying and neutering and urges anyone who needs assistance to contact them.

