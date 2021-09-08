Wendell grocery store brings locals together

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gone are the days where local family-owned grocery stores are a commonality. In Wendell though, Simerly’s Grocery Store and sporting goods have prevailed.

“You know it’s one of those kinds of stories that you’d never see happen anymore you know in this day and age,” said Simerly’s Grocery Store manager Paula Simerly.

Over a half-decade ago on South Idaho Street in Wendell, Paula Simerly’s grandfather opened a service station. But soon, the station quickly grew.

“It was started across the street where Papa Kelsey’s is,” said Simerly. “My grandparents and the Bitterly’s had a service station, and my grandfather bought a truckload of groceries…and pretty soon we were a grocery store.”

From service station to grocery store, the location kept on growing.

“It’s a whole story where people would bring him rabbits and they’d give him 22 shells and then we had a sporting goods store,” says Simerly.

After 18 years at the original location, the store moved to its current spot on south Idaho street in Wendell. Simerly says the one thing that makes them unique is the ownership.

“We’re not a corporate-owned store, we’re a family-owned store and I’m a third generation. There’s just myself and my father left, I’m a third-generation and I think the thing that makes this store successful is that there are sporting goods, nursery, deli, you know you can come here and buy just about anything,” said Simerly.

Simerly says the store lives by one slogan, “My grandfather used to say if you don’t have it you don’t need it, I don’t really say that anymore with everything going on but it’s a great slogan and a great idea.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.