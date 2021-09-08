Wings & Things returns to Twin Falls Saturday, Sept. 11th

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wings and Things, the annual school sport and club fundraiser hosted by the Twin Falls Optimist Club, is this Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park.

The event brings schools from around the Magic Valley to battle in friendly competitions, from food contests to burpee challenges.

The Optimist Club has already collected over $11,000 to award to schools participating in the event.

Ana Scholes, who coordinates the event, hopes the day can offer students an alternative option for fundraising.

“Instead of selling butter braids, or wreaths or gold cards, you know all the kids are selling stuff to support their athletic teams,” said Scholes. “They could come away with money from this and have a good time.”

Wings and Things runs from 4-7 this Saturday, and there are still booth slots available.

For more information and to register for a booth, contact Scholes via email at annarph@cableone.net

