Advertisement

CSI Volleyball hits well against Treasure Valley

The Golden Eagles swept the Chukars Wednesday night behind a team total, 40 kills.
The Golden Eagles swept the Chukars Wednesday night behind a team total, 40 kills.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:25 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team hosted Treasure Valley Community College before the Starr Corporation Invite commences Thursday.

Kavlyn Hartmann had a game-high 10 kills helping the team it .413 for the game and the Golden Eagles swept the Chukars, 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-17). As a squad, the Golden Eagles produced 40 kills, compared to a negative hitting percentage for TVCC and 12 total kills.

Setter Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai finished with 14 assists and eight digs, while Miyu Tsurumaki had nine digs and four aces.

Now they gear up for a rematch with Casper Thursday night.

“And we are facing Casper again, we had a really hard match against them last week,” Hartmann explained. “But now we are ready to face them again and make a better game, we will be home. This is our tournament, this is our home.”

CSI plays Casper Thursday, Laramie County College on Friday, and finally, Central Wyoming and Blue Mountain C.C. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
ISP meth drug bust. (Courtesy Idaho State Police)
Trooper finds 20 pounds worth of meth during Idaho traffic stop
Pocatello police investigate local funeral home

Latest News

BYU gears up for its home opener against Utah on Saturday, September 11.
BYU fans excited about potential move to Big 12
The Davis family checked out Lavell Edwards Stadium, days before the home opener.
BYU fans weigh in on potential Big 12 move
Soccer
Tuesday’s high school sports roundup
Century handles Burley on the pitch