CSI Volleyball hits well against Treasure Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team hosted Treasure Valley Community College before the Starr Corporation Invite commences Thursday.

Kavlyn Hartmann had a game-high 10 kills helping the team it .413 for the game and the Golden Eagles swept the Chukars, 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-17). As a squad, the Golden Eagles produced 40 kills, compared to a negative hitting percentage for TVCC and 12 total kills.

Setter Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai finished with 14 assists and eight digs, while Miyu Tsurumaki had nine digs and four aces.

Now they gear up for a rematch with Casper Thursday night.

“And we are facing Casper again, we had a really hard match against them last week,” Hartmann explained. “But now we are ready to face them again and make a better game, we will be home. This is our tournament, this is our home.”

CSI plays Casper Thursday, Laramie County College on Friday, and finally, Central Wyoming and Blue Mountain C.C. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.