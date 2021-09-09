Housing market in Twin Falls slightly cooling down, realtor says

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to Realtor.com, the median home value listing price in Twin Falls was $335,000 in July. This is around $80,000 more than last year at this time.

But, real estate agent Keri Craig says things have cooled down over the last few months in Twin Falls.

“Everything is staying pretty steady, buyers are buying, more houses are coming on the market, so that’s helping with the pricing as well,” said Craig, an agent with Keller Williams.

Ann Murray, the owner of Mortgage Professionals of Sun Valley and a loan officer, said the market is still nowhere near as accessible to buyers as before the housing rush started last year. However, over the last few months, more options have become available for buyers.

“We’re not seeing all-cash offers, now it’s still a seller’s market, but we’re seeing contracts being accepted for different loans and people that are moving here and people that live here are able to go ahead and step out and buy a house a little bit more than before,” said Murray.

This helps both sides manage expectations.

“It’s letting sellers know it’s okay to list, that you will be able to find another home,” Craig said. “I think buyers are just getting smarter about their offers and what they’re getting into.”

Murray anticipates housing prices will remain steady.

“If you’re going to sell high, you’re going to buy high, so you have to place yourself,” Murray said. “A lot of people are cleaning up their homes, maybe getting a few more dollars for them, so when they sell, they’re actually able to put the most money down or into the next property.”

