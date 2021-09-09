Idaho Army National Guard to be deployed to Southwest Asia

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around 200 troops from the Idaho Army National Guard will be deployed this fall to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

The operation, which has been active in Southwest Asia and the Middle East for years, has a mission of strengthening U.S. defense relationships in the region.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Borders of the Idaho Army National Guard says the Guard’s role in the mission is to supply support for active troops in the area.

Borders also said this mission is not a response to the recent activity in Afghanistan.

“The brigade has spent the last two years planning for this mission, the last year training for this mission,” Lt. Col. Borders said. “It has been on our radar for quite some time. This is, by no means, a response to the current situation in Afghanistan.”

This weekend, the troops and their families will be made aware of deployment status. So, if you have a loved one in the Idaho Army National Guard, more information is to come.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.