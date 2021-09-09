Advertisement

Idaho Army National Guard to be deployed to Southwest Asia

Lt. Col. Christopher Borders stresses the deployment is not related to recent activity in Afghanistan
Idaho Army National Guard begins loading equipment for a 29-day training at Fort Irwin,...
Idaho Army National Guard begins loading equipment for a 29-day training at Fort Irwin, California. (KMVT image)(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around 200 troops from the Idaho Army National Guard will be deployed this fall to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

The operation, which has been active in Southwest Asia and the Middle East for years, has a mission of strengthening U.S. defense relationships in the region.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Borders of the Idaho Army National Guard says the Guard’s role in the mission is to supply support for active troops in the area.

Borders also said this mission is not a response to the recent activity in Afghanistan.

“The brigade has spent the last two years planning for this mission, the last year training for this mission,” Lt. Col. Borders said. “It has been on our radar for quite some time. This is, by no means, a response to the current situation in Afghanistan.”

This weekend, the troops and their families will be made aware of deployment status. So, if you have a loved one in the Idaho Army National Guard, more information is to come.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Three homes damaged in Filer fire
Fire damages three homes in Filer
Pocatello police investigate local funeral home
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office rescues dog owner after their dog jumped over dam wall (Twin Falls...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office rescues dog owner after their dog jumped over dam wall
Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. (Google Maps)
Pocatello police find decomposed bodies and fetuses at funeral home