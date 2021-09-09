Advertisement

President Biden to visit Boise on Monday during his Western wildfire survey trip

By KMVT News Staff
Sep. 9, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —President Joe Biden will travel to Boise on Monday in an effort to survey the wildfire damage in the West, White House officials announced Thursday.

Biden will visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise as part of his first stop in the West.

Biden will then head to California with stops in Sacramento and Long Beach, where he will participate in an event with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

