Suicide prevention training coming to Twin Falls Thursday, Sept. 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention is teaming up with Connect Hope Magic Valley to offer QPR training next Thursday, September 16th.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer, a nationally recognized de-escalation tactic that can teach people to be “gatekeepers,” or those who can be alerted to the warning signs of suicide.

Event coordinator Megan Humble tells KMVT the hope for the event is to make more residents of the Magic Valley aware of what is going on around them. Humble stresses this comes during a time that suicide is becoming more common in younger age groups.

“We talk about the warning signs to look for that someone might be considering suicide, we talk about how to offer hope to someone who might be considering suicide and how to ask someone if they are considering suicide,” said Humble. “That is something that you might not think would be a tough thing to do, but it’s tough.”

The event takes place next Thursday at the Twin Falls County West Building at 6:30 p.m., for more information and to sign up, visit the event Facebook page.

