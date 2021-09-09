Advertisement

Wood River sneaks past Canyon Ridge; local roundup

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:13 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wood River scored all the offense they needed in the first half to get the 3-1 win over Canyon Ridge.

Banchar Djouma scored the lone goal for the Riverhawks.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 1, Wood River 0: CR scored early in the first half and had several more opportunities but strong defense and excellent goalkeeping by Tatum Ware kept them from scoring again.

Twin Falls 11, Minico 1: Chowder Bailey (2) Jaycee Bell (2) Madelyn McQueen (2) Hallie Dunn (2) Hannah McQueen (1) Miranda Wilson (1) Tiffany Humpherys (1)

Mountain Home 6, Burley 1: Haylle Searle scored the only goal for Burley.

VOLLEYBALL

Kimberly 3, Snake River 1: (25-21, 25-10, 21-25, 25-19) Sydney Kelsey had 8 kills and 22 digs, Mallory Kelsey added 9 kills. Kadrian Klingler produced 27 assists.

