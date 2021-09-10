Fit and Well Idaho: Viral illnesses are on the rise among children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not only are cases of COVID-19 in kids on the rise but so are other viral illnesses.

Strep throat, RSV, the flu and hand, foot, and mouth disease are also spreading around the area.

These are all viral illnesses, which means that antibiotics will not make them go away in most cases.

Instead, it will just take time and rest to make you feel better.

One pediatrician at St. Luke’s Magic Valley says if your child is sick, and the symptoms seem to be lingering, that is in fact quite normal for children to have a cough for a few weeks after a virus.

He says they are seeing these illnesses earlier this year than normal.

He says part of it is because people aren’t being as careful as they were last year.

“I think a lot of those restrictions have been lifted, people are more complacent, they tend not to wash their hands as often, and they are like oh it’s okay, I have a little runny nose but I can still go to work or still go to school, and then we see it spreading a little bit more,” said Doctor Andrew Jones.

He says it is still important to wash your hands often and to stay home if you are sick so you don’t spread whatever disease you have to another person.

He says children usually get sicker than adults because they haven’t built up their immune system yet.

