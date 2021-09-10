High school sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

FOOTBALL:

Gooding 48, Mountain Home 13

BOYS SOCCER:

Sun Valley 2, Kimberly 0: (Jack Verhaeghe & Colin Hanna) The Cutthroats are now 5-0 and host Weiser on Saturday for the first time in program history.

Bliss 5, Declo 1: Brent Bjornn, the Bears coach explained, “the game between Bliss Bears and the Declo Hornets was an exciting contest fast pace and good defense as well as strong midfield play.”

GIRLS SOCCER:

Pocatello 11, Burley 0

Kimberly 3, Sun Valley Community School 1: The Cutthroats lost their first conference game in ten years. The Bulldogs scored in the opening minutes of the game and maintained the lead through the final whistle to win 3-1. Logan Lindstrom scored the lone goal for the Cutthroats with an assist from Maya Lightner.

Bliss 4, Declo 1

Wendell 5, Gooding 2: Gooding scored in first 5 minutes of the game, with Vanessa Reyes finding the net. Wendell started connecting passes down the field, moving the ball nicely. Yoselin Acevedo scored from a pass from Ali Orozco. Later defender Heymy Orozco took the ball from Wendell’s defensive down the field and scored the second goal of the game. Next it was Ali’s turn to score with an assist by Jessica Acevedo. Wendell continued to threat and Yoselin Acevedo scored again with an assist by Ali Orozco. Laura Thompson scored a goal off a PK. At end of the half it was Wendell 4 - Gooding 2. Orozco ended up scoring again in the second half, with an assist by Romina Hurtado.

VOLLEYBALL:

Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1: (25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15). Samantha Chambers led the Wolverines with 5 aces, 6 kills and 3 blocks. Offensively, Willa Laski contributed 9 kills, Kadance Jasobson added 11 kills, Sidney Wilson produced 8 kills and Bella Hadam added 7 kills. Defensively, Charlie Loomis and Sophie Vandenberg each contributed 8 digs a piece.

Dietrich 3, Castleford 0: (25-16, 25-19, 25-21). Hailey Astle had 13 digs and Jessica Power had 12 assists.

Shoshone 3, Valley: 0: (25-15, 25-15, 25-6)

