Idaho exploring legal action against Biden’s COVID-19 plan

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho governor Brad Little announced today the State of Idaho is exploring legal options to stop President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The mandate, announced yesterday, says that all companies with at least 100 employees must mandate vaccines or regular testing for its employees.

In a statement issued today, Little also said he is concerned with Biden’s tone, saying the 46th president was dismissing the concerns of millions of Americans and pushing state Governor’s out of the way.

Little also called the mandate an unprecedented overreach into the private sector.

Little’s announcement comes as a number of Republicans are already taking legal action against the mandate. The Republican National Committee has announced they plan to sue the Biden administration.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has said she was also considering a lawsuit. In his statement, Little says he still encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

