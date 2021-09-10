Advertisement

Officials warn healthcare rationing could spread

Hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 are rationing care.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho’s move to crisis standards of care this week is allowing some hospitals to ration healthcare amid an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

Now officials are warning that rationing could spread to hospitals statewide.

Currently, the main hospital affected is Kootenai Health in the city of Coeur D’ Alene. Some COVID-19 patients there are being treated at a conference center as the main hospital building is now full.

Smaller hospitals in the area have not had to ration healthcare, however they have been frequently unable to transfer patients with serious conditions to Kootenai Health.

