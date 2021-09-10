Scholarship opportunities give students the chance for higher education

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many high school students across the country dream of attending a college one day, but for many of them, they don’t think they can afford to go.

Between a lack of knowledge about the many scholarships to not thinking they will be awarded the money, many students just don’t end up applying.

Studies show that 1 in 5 don’t apply for scholarships or financial aid.

Many don’t understand how to apply, or they aren’t aware of the many opportunities available. For one Rupert native, that was the case with the Chobani scholars opportunity.

“I felt like I was not going to get it at first, because I was like this is such a big scholarship, but I was like it’s worth a try, and I was like it doesn’t hurt me if I don’t get it, you know, so I did and it was meant to be,” said Ariana Olmos, one of the recipients of the Chobani Scholarship.

This is the third class of Chobani scholars to attend the University of Idaho.

The qualifications for this scholarship is to be from the Magic Valley area, and to want to pursue a career in the dairy farming industry.

“The Chobani Scholars program awards $5,000 scholarship, it’s a $5,000 scholarship for each student, $5,000 a year for 4 years, so that’s just a tremendous amount of support, and it is very rewarding to work with the students that have received that support, because like mentioned without that support, many of them wouldn’t be able to attend,” said Matthew Doumit, the Associate Dean, Director of Academic Programs.

Finding out about scholarships can be a challenge, but high school counselors and college financial advisors are able to help narrow down the process. Sometimes all it takes is one teacher to inspire you, as was the case with Ariana.

“Her name was Jessica Stapleman, and she has been my inspiration through all of this, she was the one that told me, just try to vet field, see if you can do it, she really motivated me, to get into this field, after I took those classes, I was like this is the career I want to get into, this is what I want to do, and she was the one that told me about the Chobani scholarship,” said Olsom.

