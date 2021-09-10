Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the country, skilled labor shortages are commonplace for many industries and Twin Falls is not immune to the challenge.

Many city positions are desperate for new employees to fill vacancies.

“We’re searching for firefighters, we’re searching for police officers, public workers,” said City Spokesperson Joshua Palmer, “really it’s across the gambit.”

Many factors are causing the skilled labor shortage, but with the population of Twin Falls growing so rapidly, how can there be such a lack of qualified and interested candidates?

According to Palmer, the type of people moving in matters.

“We have a lot of people who are moving into the area either as retired or have taken an early retirement,” Palmer said. “Or, they have jobs where they can work remotely, so they’re working but they’re working for maybe a company, not in the city of Twin Falls.”

Speaking with a local Economics expert Mike Pohanka, KMVT learned there is a belief that the already rapid growth in the Magic Valley is not enough.

“Low unemployment rate, I mean 3%, nationally its 5.2 %, is what they classify as full employment, we are at 3%,” said College of Southern Idaho Economics Professor. “They are scraping the bottom of the barrel. It’s just, need more people.”

With a low unemployment rate and new residents not being the right candidates to help fill vital vacancies within the city, how can the trend be reversed?

Pohanka thinks a focused effort is needed.

“It’s almost like we need to go out and recruit people that are qualified for these things,” Pohanka said, “and bring them into the valley.”

Anyone who wants to apply for the open positions, applications are available on the Twin Falls City website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.