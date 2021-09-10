Advertisement

Wendell football wants to build on first win since 2019

“Before, I don’t think they believed they could win”
Wendell football captured its first win since 2019.
Wendell football captured its first win since 2019.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last Friday night, Wendell beat Marsing 49-0 for their first win since 2019.

Head Coach Jon Helmandollar is in his first year back with the Trojans and credits the work his players put in during the offseason.

“Before I don’t think they believed they could win and getting that first win, now they believe and there’s a belief in the program, and the motivation’s really high right now for football which has not been that way in the past,” said Helmandollar.

The team’s reward for a hard-earned victory was a 10 a.m. film session the next day.

“It was a great feeling going into that room and watching those amazing plays coming out just the way we wanted them,” said senior tight end and linebacker Aden Bunn.

It’s fun to win, but the program has a long way to go and a lot of work to do.

“We had a ton of penalties, we made a lot of mistakes still, so we still have room for improvement, and we’re continuing to look to get better,” said senior receiver and defensive back Matthew Dahl.

Right now, the team has the drive to change the narrative.

“Kids are starting to see us more as like ‘Oh, we’re actually going to win this Friday’ instead of what it’s been in the past,” Dahl said.

After the first two weeks of the season, the team says more students are interested in coming out to play football.

“I wish I had a couple more years within the program so I could actually be able to be a part of what I hope to establish, but I’m super excited for the freshmen, sophomores, kids that are coming up through to be a part of what coach Helmandollar is creating here,” Dahl said.

