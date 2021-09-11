Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for Aaron Von Ehlinger

The warrant is on charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object
Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)(NONE)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Authorities in Ada County have put out an arrest warrant for former Idaho State Representative Aaron Von Ehlinger on charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office first issued the arrest warrant on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Lewiston Tribune. This is the latest development in the case of an intern who accused Von Ehlinger of sexual assault months ago.

Von Ehlinger resigned his position back in April and has denied the charges.

