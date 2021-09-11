Castleford knocks off reigning state champ, 8-man roundup

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Castleford hosted the reigning state champion, Dietrich, in a battle for first place in the Sawtooth Conference.

Of course, undefeated Carey also has something to say about it.

It was battle of the unbeatens at Castleford High School on Friday night. Both teams entered the game with a 2-0 record.

Down 0-6 in the first quarter, Blue Devil quarterback Payten Sneddon gets pressured out of the pocket and throws up a prayer which is answered by Cody Power. They would later score to take an 8- 6 advantage.

Early in the second quarter the Wolves go for it on fourth and goal but the snap it too hot for Ethan Roland to handle, he recovers it and rolls out, but can’t connect with his man in the endzone.

But the Wolves would get the ball right back when Santi Alvarado makes a great play on the ball and intercepts Sneddon’s pass.

With great field position the Blue Devils drive the ball down field, Crash Taylor takes the pass from Eric Taylor and takes it right down to the one yard line-

Gus Wiggins finishes off the drive to make 12-8.

And the Wolves end up winning 32-16.

OTHER SCORES:

Raft River 44, Grace 12

Murtaugh 56, Challis 20: Junior Benites had 237 yards and 4 touchdowns, Cesar Alberto added 90 yards and 1 touchdown, Ashton Andersen produced 126 yards passing with 3 touchdowns and Chandler Jones recorded 117 yards receiving with 2 touchdowns.

Carey 54, Wilder 0

North Gem 56, Camas 20

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.