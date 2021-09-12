Magic Valley pays respect to those slain on September 11th, 2001

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last year, Angela Johnson and Larae Saufley, along with some friends came together to wave flags on Perrine Bridge in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

This year, for the 20th anniversary, the City of Twin Falls helped grow the event larger than Johnson and Saufley could have imagined.

“Better than we ever thought. We hoped, last year, that we could maybe double the numbers. Get 300-500 people out here,” said Saufley. “I think we did.”

People from around the Magic Valley rallied together to share a message of unity and pay their respects to everyone affected by this generation’s most infamous day.

Including Gary Carkin, who stood on the Perrine Bridge for over 6 hours waving a flag, singing God Bless America and getting honks from nearly all passing cars.

“This is my part today, trying to bring a little smile on everybody’s face,” said 22-year veteran Carkin, “in the hopes that people will see that there is still love out there in the world and we will all come together again.”

Johnson told me that her main focus was to provide an opportunity for families to share the message of unity that was spread across this country twenty years ago.

“That was very important to us,” Johnson said. “We created the educational wall just for that. I wanted to have the kids see the pictures and see the raw, and the good, that came from it.”

Carkin agrees, sharing a message of unity in the light of tragedy to the next generation was the highlight of Saturday’s memorial.

“The fact that the parents are bringing their children out here and letting them live, through some small way, what happened on 911,” Carkin said, “will just help to bring those children up to know that love conquers all.”

To cap off the event, nearly 3,000 flags were waved across Perrine Bridge.

“It’s pretty amazing to think that each one of these flags represented a lost life that day.”

