Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.(Max Mueller (KMVT))
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Search and Rescue were called out to the Snake River Canyon Saturday evening after a man fell while hiking up.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

A man was climbing up the canyon and fell approximately 40 feet.

Twin Falls County Deputies, Search and Rescue, Twin Falls Fire Department and the Special Operations Rescue Team were all called to the scene.

The condition of the man is unknown to KMVT at this time.

KMVT will update this story when the information becomes available.

