3,000 flags event promises to never forget 9/11

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Magic Valley family is holding a week-long event to show patriotism and pay tribute to the victims of 9/11. The family feels it is important to remember and learn from what happened 20 years ago.

The Crouch family, along with more than 100 volunteers, have planted 3,000 flags at Crossroads Point Business Center in honor of the people who lost their lives during the September 11 attacks.

“We wanted to do this, and have done it in the past because we want people to never forget,” said,” said Blair Crouch.

When the event happened 20 years ago he personally wondered what type of world his kids were going to be growing up in.

“My first set of twins were born 12 days prior to that, and I was wondering if our country would still be at war because of that, or what was going to be going,” Blair Crouch said.

His father Arlen said the reason they started the event back in 2005 was that it seemed as though people were starting to forget what happened on our country’s soil.

“It should wake us up and remember that freedom is not free, and we have to remember these things,” said Arlen Crouch. “Do everything we can to protect this freedom that we have and hardly any other country has.”

The Crouch family has held the event every other year since because they don’t want the event to stay special and have meaning.

“I think when you do it every year sometimes people take it for granted,” Arlen Crouch said.

The flags and pictorial exhibit will be up until September 14, and it is already getting a positive response from the community.

“Just last night a person came in drove next to us here and says, ‘what are you doing?’ When we told her she just choked up she couldn’t even speak,” Arlen Crouch said,

Blair Crouch said they ask that people just don’t drive by but stop, walk through, and soak in the memories.

“We want to help honor the men and women who defend our freedom, as well as, our first responders and remember the victims of 9/11,” Blair Crouch said.

On Saturday, September 11th, at 11:00 a.m., a memorial program for the public was held, with a free lunch provided for first responders, with proceeds going to the Jerome American Legion and Jerome Military Museum.

Crossroads Point has been home to eight Patriot Day Memorials (2005, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and each time serves as a tribute to the strength and unity of all Americans.

The Northside Military Museum and The Jerome American Legion provided volunteers to help staff and safeguard the memorial throughout the week. They also sold flags for this year’s event, with all proceeds going to benefit their organizations.

Crossroads Point Business Center graciously thanks the Jerome High School football team, coaches, and staff, who provide the manpower in always helping put up and take down the nearly 3,000 flags. They also thank Scott Bybee and his wife for their invaluable help in mapping out the field each year so that the flags are lined out in perfect order.

