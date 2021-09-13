Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Boise, Idaho, during a visit by President Joe Biden to express their displeasure about his coronavirus plan, the election and other issues.

Biden was in Boise as part of a swing through three Western states to promote his administration’s use of a wartime law to aid in wildfire preparedness, survey wildfire damage and push his economic agenda.

He arrived at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise late Monday morning to meet with fire officials.

Many of the protesters carried expletive-laden signs or waved U.S. flags hung upside down as a signal of distress.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.