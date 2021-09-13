CSI’s Vet Tech Program working to feed experienced professionals into the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a shortage of skilled veterinarians throughout the state of Idaho, particularly in those who specialize in large animals.

“It’s long hours, animals tend to hurt themselves in the most inconvenient times for us, and that does play a role in having a social life,” said Kat DeHaan, who is a veterinarian at Equistride Vet.

DeHaan says having an experienced vet tech or assistant helps them tremendously… as the days can be long and tiring.

“I can say go draw blood on this dog or cat, or go check this animal out and let me know what you think, it does help us be more efficient with our time, and does help us not be so tired at the end of the day by having that extra hand,” said DeHaan.

With the College of Southern Idaho’s new premiere vet tech building, experienced vet techs will be graduating already having hands-on experience.

“Here we are going to, students will be taking x-rays, they’ll be running dog dental, they’ll be running different tests,” said Jody Rockett, the head of the program.

The hope is that after finishing the program, they will return to their hometowns with the knowledge and experience needed.

“If we put a paraprofessional out there that is really good at their job, the animals in our state are getting better care, so that’s why the community is getting a huge bonus because they help put in the resources to help educate the student, and then once the student goes out, we will help that veterinary team deliver better care,” said Rockett.

For DeHaan, she is excited about the new building and hopeful it will be a benefit to vets across the board.

“Having a building and increasing classes is going to be a huge asset to the community,” said DeHaan.

