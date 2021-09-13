Advertisement

Fish and Game will survey the Big Wood River

Three sections of the river will be surveyed: north of Ketchum, near Gimlet, and near Hailey
Every three years, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff conduct a population survey on the Big Wood River(KMVT)
By Darcy McCarrick
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every three years, Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff conduct a population survey on the Big Wood River.

Three sections of the river will be surveyed: north of Ketchum, near Gimlet, and near Hailey. Monitoring population trends allow fisheries’ biologists to assess the overall health of the population and evaluate the effectiveness of regulations.

Biologists use electrofishing equipment to temporarily stun fish so they can be netted and placed in a live well. After fish have been captured, a count of how many fish of each species are caught, and information such as length, weight, and growth measurements are taken. Once all of the biological data is collected, fish are released back into the river.

This year, Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be surveying the uppermost section (north of Ketchum) on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, the Gimlet section on Sept. 16 and Sept. 23, and the Hailey section Sept 17 and Sept 24. If you see fisheries crews sampling and operating electrofishing equipment, please stay out of the water for your safety and the safety of the crew.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

