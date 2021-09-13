Advertisement

Little stresses importance of communicating after Biden visit

Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks during a news conference with state and federal wildfire managers...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks during a news conference with state and federal wildfire managers at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Gov. Little says residents and visitors need to help prevent wildfires in what could be a challenging season with high temperatures and most of the state in drought. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little released a statement after President Biden’s visit to Idaho today. Little said that it is imperative to keep lines of communication open with the federal government, up to and including the President to be more fire resilient.

Little spent the meeting with Biden discussing various collaborative initiatives such as the Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship.

Little also mentioned a 2,500 acre logging project currently being held up in court by an environmentalist group he says is designed to make the landscape more fire resistant and called on the President to minimize what he called unproductive lawsuits.

