Little stresses importance of communicating after Biden visit

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little released a statement after President Biden’s visit to Idaho today. Little said that it is imperative to keep lines of communication open with the federal government, up to and including the President to be more fire resilient.

Little spent the meeting with Biden discussing various collaborative initiatives such as the Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship.

Little also mentioned a 2,500 acre logging project currently being held up in court by an environmentalist group he says is designed to make the landscape more fire resistant and called on the President to minimize what he called unproductive lawsuits.

