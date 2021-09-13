Advertisement

Man dies, 4 students injured after school bus collision

Frustration coming from a Mid-Michigan mother on Friday who says she lost her job after two...
Frustration coming from a Mid-Michigan mother on Friday who says she lost her job after two weeks of having to take her kids to and from school.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man has died and at least four students have been hospitalized after a school bus and pickup truck collided in eastern Idaho.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened around 8 a.m. Monday when the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign and the bus was unable to avoid the collision.

The crash caused the bus to overturn on its side. The driver of the truck was found dead at the scene, and four Idaho Falls high school and middle school students were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho exploring legal action against Biden’s COVID-19 plan

Latest News

A Magic Valley family is holding a week-long event to show patriotism and pay tribute to the...
3,000 flags event promises to never forget 9/11
3,000 flags event promises to never forget the victims of 9/11
3,000 flags event promises to never forget 9/11
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit
The drop in gas prices has been delayed by Hurricane Ida
Annual gas price drop delayed by Ida