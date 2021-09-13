Advertisement

President Biden and Gov. Little to discuss wildfires in Boise

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden(The White House)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —President Joe Biden and Gov. Brad little will take part in a roundtable discussion.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise will be hosting a roundtable discussion on the rampant wildfires in the West. This comes as part of Biden’s larger wildfire tour throughout the Midwest.

Gov. Brad Little will also be attending this roundtable discussion despite the fact that Little is exploring legal action against the Biden administration for its recent mandates.

