President Biden and Gov. Little to discuss wildfires in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —President Joe Biden and Gov. Brad little will take part in a roundtable discussion.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise will be hosting a roundtable discussion on the rampant wildfires in the West. This comes as part of Biden’s larger wildfire tour throughout the Midwest.

Gov. Brad Little will also be attending this roundtable discussion despite the fact that Little is exploring legal action against the Biden administration for its recent mandates.

We are honored to host @POTUS at NIFC in Boise, ID today. Thanks to our partners, @BLMIdahoFire, @BIAFireForestry, & @FireAviationNPS for sending engines & firefighters to visit with the President. Live stream later today via @WhiteHouse ➡️ https://t.co/dzbWTzz9bO #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/UDXyEnHfhk — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.