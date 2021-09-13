The spectacle of college football returns to Boise State

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State’s home opener Friday night against UTEP was the first time Albertson’s Stadium has been open to full capacity since 2019.

Last year’s pandemic shortened college football season meant pretty much no fans in attendance, so pregame festivities, like tailgating, were also non-existent.

“We missed it last year, we were kind of in a depression, but now, hey, we’re back on our feet back here to root on BSU let’s go, tailgate season,” said Bronco fan Rob Rodriguez.

The band too is back in full force.

For the team, though, the noise from the fans is second to none.

“I loved it, I just, I missed the fans man,” said junior safety JL Skinner. “The fans made the game way better, having the crowd there, as you guys can tell. The false starts, got those guys jumping off a couple of times, so they just really have a big impact on this game and I just love having them there.”

At one point in the game, UTEP had two false starts in a row.

“When your on that field and there’s that type of energy in the stadium, how loud the crowd was when the defense was on the field was awesome, that’s a home field advantage now,” said Head Coach Andy Avalos.

According to Boise State, nearly 94% of tickets have been sold for Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State.

A matchup you won’t want to miss!



Secure your spot now ➡️ https://t.co/GO7f78AfVi pic.twitter.com/Js7DhM2JG4 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.