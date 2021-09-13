Advertisement

Twin Falls home avoids major damage in structure fire

Fire started in attic of home
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:33 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just before midnight on September 13. crews responded to a minor house fire on the west side of Twin Falls.

The fire occurred at 402 Jackson Street and was started in the attic of a home.

“We received a call around 11:20 p.m. about material burning in the attic,” says Eric Schmitz, a firefighter at the Twin Falls Fire Department. “Luckily, the homeowners called quickly, and we were able to take care of it before any major damage was done.”

No one was injured. Crews are still determining the cause of the fire.

