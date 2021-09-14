Advertisement

100 Deadliest Days comes to a close on Idaho roads

The 100 deadliest days has claimed 92 people in Idaho roads this summer
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 100 Deadliest Days remain deadly in 2021. According to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety, 92 people died in traffic crashes on Idaho roads this summer, as the 100 Deadliest Days comes to a close.

The busy summer days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are known as the 100 Deadliest when there is typically an increase in fatal crashes.

It’s a tragic trend both in Idaho and across the nation. Last year, 88 people killed in crashes in Idaho lost their lives during this time frame--more than 40% of the entire year’s fatalities. In 2019, 92 people died in the summer.

“Summer driving continues to be a dangerous concern in Idaho,” said Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson.

This summer the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded four high visibility enforcement campaigns, providing law enforcement agencies grant funding for overtime patrols.

Officers throughout the state spent time looking for aggressive and impaired drivers, and those not wearing their seat belts. OHS also ran several media campaigns in conjunction with these efforts, encouraging drivers to make smart choices behind the wheel.

“While the 100 Deadliest Days may be over, road safety is important to focus on all year,” Tomlinson said. “The work continues to make Idaho a safer place to live, and it’s up to all of us to buckle up, drive engaged and do what we can to help prevent fatal crashes.”

The majority of the 92 people killed in crashes were in passenger vehicles:

  • 73 automobile
  • 15 motorcycle
  • 3 other (ATV/UTV)
  • 1 pedestrian

