Advertisement

City council approves mask mandate for Hailey

City council approves mask mandate for Hailey
City council approves mask mandate for Hailey(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:02 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the Hailey City Council unanimously passed an emergency health order requiring face coverings within city limits.

Since May 14, 2021, Hailey has only advised face coverings be worn. The new order reinstitutes face coverings in both indoor public spaces and outdoor public places when distancing cannot be maintained.

During the meeting, the council and mayor expressed concern about the emergence and spread of Covid-19 variants, as well as, the increased illness in unvaccinated people who contract the Delta variant. They additionally discussed the nearly full capacity within the Idaho hospital systems and the overcapacity in the ten northern Idaho hospitals that have implemented Crisis Standards of Care as of September 6.

Despite the council’s decision, some people in attendance felt a mask order would have a negative impact on local businesses, and others felt citizens and visitors should be given the choice on whether or not they want to wear a face mask.

The emergency health order goes into effect within about 24 hours, but private businesses are not required to enforce the order or put up signage.

The city council and mayor will reassess the health order in four weeks (October 12), and determine whether or not it should remain in place.

EXEMPTIONS:

  • Children under the age of 5.
  • Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a cloth face covering must wear or position themselves behind a face shield. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a cloth face covering.
  • Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication, must wear or position themselves behind a face shield.
  • Persons, including on-duty law enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
  • Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
  • Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from persons who are not members of the same party as the person.
  • Outdoor public places where people can employ social distancing as recommended by CDC while continuing to recommend face covering.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls power outage
Thousands in Twin Falls without power
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho exploring legal action against Biden’s COVID-19 plan

Latest News

Senate Leadership issues statement on move to convene Legislature on September 15
Senate leadership issues statement on move to convene legislature on September 15
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Jarred Aslett on weight loss journey
“Even when we get into our larger medical centers and our larger metropolitan areas, they are...
Why are Idaho hospitals on the brink?