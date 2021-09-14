City council approves mask mandate for Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the Hailey City Council unanimously passed an emergency health order requiring face coverings within city limits.

Since May 14, 2021, Hailey has only advised face coverings be worn. The new order reinstitutes face coverings in both indoor public spaces and outdoor public places when distancing cannot be maintained.

During the meeting, the council and mayor expressed concern about the emergence and spread of Covid-19 variants, as well as, the increased illness in unvaccinated people who contract the Delta variant. They additionally discussed the nearly full capacity within the Idaho hospital systems and the overcapacity in the ten northern Idaho hospitals that have implemented Crisis Standards of Care as of September 6.

Despite the council’s decision, some people in attendance felt a mask order would have a negative impact on local businesses, and others felt citizens and visitors should be given the choice on whether or not they want to wear a face mask.

The emergency health order goes into effect within about 24 hours, but private businesses are not required to enforce the order or put up signage.

The city council and mayor will reassess the health order in four weeks (October 12), and determine whether or not it should remain in place.

EXEMPTIONS:

Children under the age of 5.

Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a cloth face covering must wear or position themselves behind a face shield. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a cloth face covering.

Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication, must wear or position themselves behind a face shield.

Persons, including on-duty law enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from persons who are not members of the same party as the person.

Outdoor public places where people can employ social distancing as recommended by CDC while continuing to recommend face covering.

