Declo stays undefeated after overtime thriller against Kimberly

Hornets beat the Bulldogs 41-40 in OT
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:46 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo moves to 3-0 on the season following the 41-40 OT win against Kimberly.

The Hornets produced a 20-point 3rd quarter, taking a 34-21 lead into the fourth. Kimberly roared back, tying up the game with just one minute left in the game.

In overtime, Heath Owens ran for a two-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion pass by Owens to Gatlin Bair was no good.

Being down 34-40, the Hornets had to answer. Matthews rushed for a 10-yard score to tie up the game and Cal Silcock had the game-winning PAT.

Leading the Hornets, D. Matthews with three touchdowns and 176 yards of rushing. Keegan Ramsey might have only passed for 59 yards and a touchdown, but he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Bulldogs, Race Widmier rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Owens went 19/33 for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and contributed 25 yards on the ground.

Gatlin Bair caught 11 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

