E Street Community Center partners up with United Way

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The E Street Community Center, which is located in the old Y building, has officially partnered up with the United Way.

With this new partnership, the community center will be able to offer gym memberships, swim lessons, a space for community events and classes, as well as after school programs for students of all ages.

Until this point, this type of building has been lacking in the Magic Valley.

“A great opportunity for us to come together and create that community center, when you think of community center, you know their is taekwondo classes and piano classes or there is sewing classes, so many a variety of things can be offered here,” said Bill Maikranz, the CEO and president of United Way of South Central Idaho.

They are always looking for more volunteers or partners.

It will now be called the E Street Community Center powered by United Way and community partners.

It is still located in the same building as the Y was.

