Advertisement

E Street Community Center partners up with United Way

It will now be called the E Street Community Center powered by United Way and community partners
They will be able to offer classes and other programs for people of all ages.
They will be able to offer classes and other programs for people of all ages(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The E Street Community Center, which is located in the old Y building, has officially partnered up with the United Way.

With this new partnership, the community center will be able to offer gym memberships, swim lessons, a space for community events and classes, as well as after school programs for students of all ages.

Until this point, this type of building has been lacking in the Magic Valley.

“A great opportunity for us to come together and create that community center, when you think of community center, you know their is taekwondo classes and piano classes or there is sewing classes, so many a variety of things can be offered here,” said Bill Maikranz, the CEO and president of United Way of South Central Idaho.

They are always looking for more volunteers or partners.

It will now be called the E Street Community Center powered by United Way and community partners.

It is still located in the same building as the Y was.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho exploring legal action against Biden’s COVID-19 plan

Latest News

Idaho Senate Leadership has determined the call by a small group of House members to convene...
Senate leadership issues statement on move to convene legislature on September 15
On Monday, the Hailey City Council unanimously passed an emergency health order requiring face...
City council approves mask mandate for Hailey
Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who testified before the...
Idaho senator questions Secretary of State
Idaho School Zone Safety Day is a reminder to the public to watch for kids on their way to and...
Sept 16 declared Idaho School Zone Safety Day