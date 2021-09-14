Advertisement

Glanbia donates $50,000 to help Valley House with its new shelter

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley House received a generous donation from Glanbia Nutritionals.

Glanbia donated $50,000 to the Valley House to help with the construction of the Beyond Shelter, which is being built right now.

The new shelter will be able to house up to 50 people.

Right now, the Valley House is having to turn away people from their resources because they don’t have enough room.

“We have to turn away people every day because we don’t have enough shelter space right now, so the sooner this building gets done the sooner we can get them off the streets, so the fact that Glanbia reached so deep into their pockets with this money, it just means the world to us, and we are very grateful to Glanbia for doing that,” said John Spiers from the Valley House.

Glanbia says they are glad to help with the construction process.

They are hopeful the construction will be complete by the end of 2021.

