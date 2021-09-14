Idaho senator questions Secretary of State

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

Blinken’s appearance was part of an investigation by senators into the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, and the decision-making by the Biden Administration which led to the American withdrawal.

Risch spoke out about the Biden Administration’s actions in Afghanistan saying in part “there’s not enough lipstick in the world to put on this pig to make it look any different than what it actually is.”

Risch — a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — additionally questioned President Biden’s public speaking abilities.

“Somebody in the White House has authority to press the button to stop the president, cut off the president’s speaking ability and sound. Who is that person?” asked Risch.

Blinken responded “I think anyone who knows the president, including members of this committee, knows that he speaks very clearly and very deliberately for himself. No one else does.”

Tuesday marked the second day Blinken has faced lawmakers’ questions on Afghanistan.

