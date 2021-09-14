Jones, Glenn LeRoy

MALTA—Glenn LeRoy Jones, a 94-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Etosha Assisted Living in Rupert, following complications from a fall.

Glenn was born on September 24, 1926, at the family home in Standrod, Idaho, to Val and Rosa D Adams Jones. He had one older sister, Nellwin. He was raised in Standrod on the property originally homesteaded by his grandparents, helping his family with all the tasks and chores that come with farm life. He was educated in Standrod in the one-room school house. He never did care for horses, instead he embraced the mechanical age and welcomed tractors as the much-improved method of farming. He was an inventor at heart and enjoyed building and fixing things. As a child of the depression and a young adult during war times, he learned to use his ingenuity to fabricate solutions and make things work with limited funds and materials.

He married Hazel Robbins of Stone, Idaho, on June 17, 1951, in Fielding, Utah. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. He and Hazel began their married life in Standrod, helping his dad with the farm. In 1955 they purchased land in the Malta/Bridge area and moved to the new property where they continued farming and raising livestock. They were blessed with three children; Lorin, Glenda, and Rose Ellen. Early in his life, he developed a love for music. His mother was a pianist, but Glenn was drawn to the accordion. He was a self-taught musician with an incredible ear. As the years passed, his collection of musical instruments grew to include guitars, fiddles, harmonicas, and keyboards. He was a member of the Old Time Fiddlers, and played regularly with a local group who performed at the nursing homes, care centers, parades, and other venues in the area. He is survived by his children, Lorin and Becky Jones of Malta, Glenda and Norman Bodily of Raft River, and Rose and Kelly Brown of Corvallis, Oregon; eleven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Hazel; his parents; his sister Nell Arbon; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church preceding the funeral service.

The family would like to thank Melanie Deters for her loving care and the generous affection she gave Glenn as she provided much needed assistance this past year. We would also like to thank the staff of Cassia Regional Hospital, Etosha Assisted Living, and Harrison’s Hope Hospice Care for their kind service in his final days. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Cassia County Historical Society and Museum, where Glenn enjoyed presenting old-time music to the 4th grade school children at the Idaho History days each fall.

