Monday’s local sports roundup
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —
BOYS SOCCER:
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 1
Jerome 5, Minico 0
Twin Falls 1, Mountain Home 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Twin Falls 8, Mountain Home 0: Shutout goes to Sydney Jund and Reagan Rex. Goal scorers were Ava Schroeder (2) Madelyn McQueen (2), Chowder Bailey (3) and Hannah McQueen (1).
Canyon Ridge 4, Burley 0
Jerome 3, Minico 0
VOLLEYBALL
Shoshone 3, Carey 2: (25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10) Melina Tellez led the Indians with 9 kills, Suzy Juarez had 6 kills, while Karlie Chapman added 21 assists.
Sun Valley 3, Dietrich 2
Richfield 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1
