Monday’s local sports roundup

Volleyball
Volleyball(WJHG)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

BOYS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 1

Jerome 5, Minico 0

Twin Falls 1, Mountain Home 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 8, Mountain Home 0: Shutout goes to Sydney Jund and Reagan Rex. Goal scorers were Ava Schroeder (2) Madelyn McQueen (2), Chowder Bailey (3) and Hannah McQueen (1).

Canyon Ridge 4, Burley 0

Jerome 3, Minico 0

VOLLEYBALL

Shoshone 3, Carey 2: (25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10) Melina Tellez led the Indians with 9 kills, Suzy Juarez had 6 kills, while Karlie Chapman added 21 assists.

Sun Valley 3, Dietrich 2

Richfield 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1

Declo moves to 3-0 on the season following the 41-40 OT win against Kimberly.
Announced attendance was 35,518 for Friday night’s home opener
