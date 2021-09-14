Sept 16 declared Idaho School Zone Safety Day

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has proclaimed Sept 16 to be Idaho School Zone Safety Day, a reminder to the driving public to watch for kids on their way to and from school.

AAA, the Idaho Transportation Department, and various law enforcement agencies and school districts across the Gem State are working together to ask motorists to slow down and drive carefully.

According to the Transportation Research Board, about 100 children are killed walking to and from school each year, and about 25,000 are seriously injured.

