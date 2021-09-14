Advertisement

Sept 16 declared Idaho School Zone Safety Day

Idaho School Zone Safety Day is a reminder to the public to watch for kids on their way to and...
Idaho School Zone Safety Day is a reminder to the public to watch for kids on their way to and from school(WJRT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has proclaimed Sept 16 to be Idaho School Zone Safety Day, a reminder to the driving public to watch for kids on their way to and from school.

AAA, the Idaho Transportation Department, and various law enforcement agencies and school districts across the Gem State are working together to ask motorists to slow down and drive carefully.

According to the Transportation Research Board, about 100 children are killed walking to and from school each year, and about 25,000 are seriously injured.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho exploring legal action against Biden’s COVID-19 plan

Latest News

The Sawtooth National Forest will lift stage one fire restrictions on Friday
Stage one fire restrictions to be lifted for the Sawtooth National Forest
Groups representing the tribes sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland asking her to...
US tribes demand emergency protection for wolves
At last check, only 11 ICU beds were available in Idaho
Idaho hospitals being overwhelmed
The 100 deadliest days has claimed 92 people in Idaho roads this summer
100 Deadliest Days comes to a close on Idaho roads