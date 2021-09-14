Stage one fire restrictions to be lifted for the Sawtooth National Forest

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth National Forest will be lifting stage one fire restrictions this Friday. The forest service cited the end of summer and the cooler temperatures as reasons why.

Even with fire restrictions now set to end, fire officials would still like to remind people that the wildfire risk is still present and to take precautions to prevent a wildfire such as never leaving a camp fire unattended, keeping water near the fire at all times and never using fireworks on or near public lands.

