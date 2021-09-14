Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has gone viral for losing more than 200 pounds in just over a year. Jarred Aslett suffered some major life events in 2020 and decided it was time for a change.

He hopes to not just be an inspiration to his family, but the world as well.

“So when I decided to start it was July 1 of last year and I was 480 lbs. when I stepped onto the scale,” Aslett exclaimed.

As of September 13, 2021, he’s down to 267 lbs.

You might have seen Aslett’s videos circulate on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

“I started putting it on social media at the end of February and I am just about to hit 300,000 followers, Aslett exclaimed.

“He’s “insta-famous”, you know? He’s all over social media, it’s hard work and that’s the story we need on social media,” co-worker Matt Hartgrave chimed in.

Hartgrave met Aslett nearly a decade ago at KMVT, a CBS/FOX affiliate in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Now the pair work for the College of Southern Idaho.

Aslett played a role in helping Hartgrave earn a position, before taking some time off to focus on his weight loss expedition.

“He’s a totally different guy, I’m like where’s the rest of you and he started telling me about it’s really inspirational, there’s hope for people for he and I that we can be half our size someday,” Hartgrave explained.

Jarred’s brother Justin added, “he found his why and that’s what everyone needs to find.”

Justin is a personal trainer and a key person Jarred leaned on starting day one.

“I remember his initial diet, I remember him looking at me like I am crazy. I remember him being like it looks like a lot of food, healthy food, but it’s not when you put the calories into perspective,” Justin said. “It was mind-blowing to him what he could actually consume on a healthy level.”

Jarred lost 30 pounds the initial month, which might seem overwhelming, but Justin helps his brother keep his health in check.

“Make sure that he is tested regularly from a medical professional, getting his bloodwork done, that kind of thing, making sure he’s not overdoing as far as his kidneys overworking or his heart getting too over stressed and that kind of thing,” he added.

For the past year, Jarred has exercised at least once or twice a day, and while he might be closer towards his goal weight, his journey is far from over.

Justin added, “his initial results, his confidence, his ability to socialize, his ability to do things that you can’t do that you and you’re restrictive of doing or you’re not confident to do...I can see the light in his eye, he’s got it for sure.”

“You know the overwhelming support and that I am doing something important, yeah it’s cool that people care and want to follow along,” Jarred said.

Celebrities have taken an interest in Jarred’s journey, just recently Chance the Rapper shared his story and he frequently talks with comedian Will Sasso. Jarred’s also in communication with sponsors.

He wants to thank his family, especially his brother Brandon for the mental support and friends who’ve supported him along the way.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.