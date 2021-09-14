Advertisement

Twin Falls puts together complete game in rout of Canyon Ridge

Twin Falls had no problem with their rival at the Service Bowl.
Twin Falls had no problem with their rival at the Service Bowl.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — James Noorlander rushed for three touchdowns and 132 yards and the Twin Falls Bruins cruised to the 48-6 win over Canyon Ridge in the annual Service Bowl game.

Andy Geilman was 15/18, passing for 178 yards and a touchdown, finding Teagan Severe for the 43-yard score. Jace Mahlke rushed for the other touchdown on offense.

On special teams, Wyatt Solosabal ran back an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

In order to avoid a shutout, the Riverhawks scored their lone touchdown with 1:05 remaining in the game. Connerad Lynch connected with Wyatt Somers for the 78 yard score.

