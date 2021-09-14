Twin Falls puts together complete game in rout of Canyon Ridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — James Noorlander rushed for three touchdowns and 132 yards and the Twin Falls Bruins cruised to the 48-6 win over Canyon Ridge in the annual Service Bowl game.

Andy Geilman was 15/18, passing for 178 yards and a touchdown, finding Teagan Severe for the 43-yard score. Jace Mahlke rushed for the other touchdown on offense.

On special teams, Wyatt Solosabal ran back an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

In order to avoid a shutout, the Riverhawks scored their lone touchdown with 1:05 remaining in the game. Connerad Lynch connected with Wyatt Somers for the 78 yard score.

