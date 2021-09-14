Wendell Elementary School closed this week due to COVID-19

Advertisement

Wendell Elementary School Closed the rest of the week.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell Elementary School will be closed the rest of the week.

In a Facebook post, the superintendent said that Wendell Elementary School will be closed this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday because of COVID-19.

They currently do not have enough teachers to teach the students.

During those days, the school will undergo a deep cleaning.

This currently only affects the Elementary School.

A grab-and-go snack will be provided for those students between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. during those days.

